Timpani Capital Management Cut Addus Homecare (ADUS) Stake by $1.46 Million; Market Value Rose; As Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Stock Price Rose, Huber Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $775,616

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 96,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 550,012 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 453,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 159,899 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 47.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 23,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 25,693 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 48,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $82.48. About 78,875 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 14,187 shares to 77,204 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

