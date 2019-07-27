Timpani Capital Management Boosted Its 2U (TWOU) Stake by $1.10 Million; Market Value Declined; Acadian Asset Management Lifted Its Ingredion (INGR) Holding

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 24,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 178,078 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.86M, up from 153,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 377,287 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 24.14% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 15,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 49,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 852,204 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 56.18% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 24/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. and Tufts University Partner to Deliver Online Master’s Programs in Global Business Administration and Education; 24/05/2018 – The University of Dayton School of Law and 2U, Inc. Partner to Offer An Innovative New Hybrid J.D. Program; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84 FOR FY 2018; 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New,; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 REVENUE $95.1 MLN – $96.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS RESIGNED FROM BOARD, AND EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 18, 2018, BOARD REDUCED ITS SIZE TO 11 MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – 2U: Ellis Joins From Newell Brands; 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New, Innovative Online Format; 03/05/2018 – 2U SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C TO 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Lc stated it has 0.03% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Motco reported 0% stake. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corp owns 12,017 shares. Asset Inc holds 0% or 631 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 86,784 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 64,513 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0.01% or 300,930 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,858 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 3,273 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo LP invested in 1.04 million shares or 0.51% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 28,512 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru holds 320 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 7.38 million shares. Brinker Cap reported 12,304 shares.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cato Corp New (NYSE:CATO) by 197,063 shares to 387,114 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 102,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,507 shares, and cut its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST).

More notable recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INGREDION TO PRESENT AT BMO CAPITAL MARKETS 14TH ANNUAL FARM TO MARKET CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.625 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At Ingredion Incorporated’s (NYSE:INGR) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$83.17, Is It Time To Put Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2U Finds Some Street Support Despite 25% Sell-Off – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The University of Manchester and Trilogy Education Launch Coding Boot Camp – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KeyBanc: 2U Poised To Disrupt Higher Education Market – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why 2U Stock Plunged 37.2% in May – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allied Motion Tech (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 17,228 shares to 18,117 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc by 11,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,911 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.