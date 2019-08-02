Timothy Woofter, Cortland Bancorp (CLDB)’s insider Made a Purchase of 63 Shares; Ralph Lauren Has 0.97 Sentiment

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 160 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 165 cut down and sold stakes in Ralph Lauren Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 49.38 million shares, down from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ralph Lauren Corp in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 133 Increased: 88 New Position: 72.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.67 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia. It has a 18.28 P/E ratio. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation for 647,773 shares. Dsam Partners (London) Ltd owns 137,778 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shellback Capital Lp has 2.54% invested in the company for 165,000 shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has invested 2.11% in the stock. Centre Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 45,120 shares.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $99.24. About 1.24M shares traded or 5.38% up from the average. Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) has declined 23.30% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – NORTH AMERICA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER DECREASED 14% ON BOTH A CONSTANT CURRENCY AND REPORTED BASIS TO $759 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Capex $275 Million; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Revenue Down in Low Single-Digits in Constant Currency; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EUROPE REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $420 MLN, DOWN 1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Net $41M; 09/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – APPOINTMENTS WILL BRING NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON COMPANY’S BOARD TO 13; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren profits, sales top view; 22/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Refreshes Its Faded Jeans; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $101.16 million. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. It has a 10.66 P/E ratio. The company??s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial and agricultural loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 8 in Q1 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 1 investors sold Cortland Bancorp shares while 0 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.67 million shares or 908.08% more from 165,352 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 0% or 6,037 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Trust Communications holds 0.22% or 31,719 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) for 3,529 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB). Maltese Capital Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 49,521 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 327,670 were reported by Elizabeth Park Capital Advsrs Limited. 31,810 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. 300,133 are held by Ancora Advisors Limited Liability. Virginia-based Ejf Capital Ltd has invested 0.16% in Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB).

As discovered in a legally required report that was filled with the Security Exchange Commission on 02-08-2019, Timothy Woofter an insider in Cortland Bancorp Inc and currently director, made a purchase of shares worth $1,508 USD in the corporation. He acquired 63 new shares, at average $23.9 per share. In the last month, he also purchased 63 shares with value $1,505 USD. Currently, he has rights to 90,160 shares or 2.06% of Cortland Bancorp Inc’s market cap (total dollar market value of all company’s outstanding shares).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 48 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $45,080 activity. $799 worth of Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) was bought by COLE DAVID C on Friday, May 24. KABACK NEIL J also bought $799 worth of Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) on Friday, May 24. $992 worth of Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) was bought by Vross Anthony R on Wednesday, February 6. WOOFTER TIMOTHY K bought $1,504 worth of stock or 64 shares. Langhenry Joseph P had bought 34 shares worth $799. On Tuesday, June 4 HOFFMAN JAMES E III bought $808 worth of Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) or 34 shares. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Koch Joseph E bought $808.

