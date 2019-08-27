Timkensteel (TMST) Valuation Declined While Bronson Point Management Lowered Stake by $870,000; General American Investors Company Has Decreased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $11.70 Million

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.78% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 357,451 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 400,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.26M, down from 500,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 91,500 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.33% or 42,271 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Old Dominion Mgmt has 0.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,372 shares. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Llc Ca holds 5.55% or 112,092 shares. Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S R Schill & Assoc invested 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horan Cap Mgmt reported 278,833 shares or 6.07% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Mgmt has invested 3.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arbor Limited Co holds 0.34% or 9,123 shares. Colonial Tru owns 174,995 shares for 3.92% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 518,435 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 3,502 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Ruffer Llp holds 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 47,001 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 2.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 43,665 shares. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 16,937 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested 1.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

