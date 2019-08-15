Timkensteel (TMST) Stock Price Declined While Bronson Point Management Decreased by $870,000 Its Stake; As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Villere St Denis J & Co Boosted Holding

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 388,652 shares traded or 8.13% up from the average. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 119,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 5.27 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.56M, up from 5.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 4.14 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 91,500 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Stocks the Insiders Are Buying on Sale – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TimkenSteel to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1 – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Timken Company: Ready To Keep Rolling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cypress Semiconductor, Amarin, and Heico Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 3, 2019 : CY, QQQ, AMD, NOK, TEVA, TVIX, CNC, TLT, TQQQ, NIO, WPX, BAC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,841 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Lc owns 23,847 shares. Howe & Rusling has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.7% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 1.71 million shares. Macquarie Grp Limited owns 200,784 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 22,143 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 5.82 million shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 2.11 million shares. At Bank holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 88,704 shares. Td Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.51 million shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Trust Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 4.10M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 476,228 shares.