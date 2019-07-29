Timkensteel (TMST) Shares Declined While Bronson Point Management Has Trimmed Holding by $870,000; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Holding in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Upped as Share Price Rose

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $146.37. About 9.91M shares traded or 7.80% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 145,953 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 257.14% or $0.54 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -466.67% negative EPS growth.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp Com (NYSE:VC) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47 million and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 13,090 shares to 145,738 shares, valued at $22.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.