Timkensteel (TMST) Shareholder Bronson Point Management Lowered Stake by $870,000; Hackett Group Inc/Th (HCKT) Shareholder Opus Capital Group Cut Its Position by $1.32 Million

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.19M market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 220,305 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Hackett Group Inc/Th (HCKT) by 61.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 88,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,291 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, down from 142,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Hackett Group Inc/Th for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $496.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 89,589 shares traded. The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has risen 2.32% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HCKT News: 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group 1Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – HACKETT GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $72.7 MLN VS $71.4 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO Jim Hackett finds himself trying to refocus the automaker; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 02/04/2018 – Hackett Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 15/03/2018 – Hackett: HR Focused on Unlocking Value of Digital Transformation; But Less than Half Have the Necessary Resources & Skills in Place; 15/03/2018 – FORD’S 8% PROFIT MARGIN GOAL `NOW HAS UPSIDE,’ CEO HACKETT SAYS; 13/03/2018 The Hackett Group: Lack of IT Capabilities Preventing Organizations From Unlocking Full Value of Digital Business

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 247.62% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -444.44% negative EPS growth.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 153,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. HCKT’s profit will be $6.84M for 18.15 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The Hackett Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% EPS growth.