Timkensteel (TMST) Shareholder Bronson Point Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $870,000 as Valuation Declined; Credit Capital Investments Has Lifted Position in Intel (INTC) by $477,000

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 319,567 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 31.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 247.62% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -444.44% negative EPS growth.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 91,500 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “TimkenSteel (TMST) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Zacks.com” published on April 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TimkenSteel Board of Directors Appoints Marvin Riley as Additional Independent Director – PR Newswire” on August 09, 2018. More interesting news about TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TimkenSteel – Is The Post-Earnings Rally Sustainable? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TimkenSteel Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.

