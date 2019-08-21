Timkensteel (TMST) Share Value Declined While Bronson Point Management Has Cut Stake by $870,000; Toronto Dominion Bank Stake In 3M Co (MMM) Was Has Raised

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 39,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 436,348 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.64 million, up from 396,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $161.01. About 2.02M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 286,882 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 20,500 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Stocks the Insiders Are Buying on Sale – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TimkenSteel Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TimkenSteel to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) by 489,566 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $72.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) by 91,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,275 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.12% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 33,663 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 600,000 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot Incorporated stated it has 39,790 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 4,533 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 37,620 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr reported 6,046 shares. Cv Starr And Company Trust accumulated 60,000 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 2,215 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 58,823 shares. Saturna Cap reported 202,647 shares. Burke & Herbert Bancorp & Tru reported 1.09% stake. The Florida-based Aviance Cap Prns Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.53% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 182,045 were reported by British Columbia Mngmt Corp. City Hldgs Co invested 1.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).