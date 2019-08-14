TimkenSteel (TMST) Reaches $5.47 After 5.00% Down Move; Hallmark Capital Management Has Cut Its Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Position

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased Procter & Gamble Company (PG) stake by 6.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 2,895 shares as Procter & Gamble Company (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Hallmark Capital Management Inc holds 42,519 shares with $4.43M value, down from 45,414 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Company now has $289.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $115.74. About 7.08 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B

The stock of TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 354,820 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $244.87 million company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 518,505 shares. 58,052 are held by Fulton State Bank Na. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 7.51M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Monarch holds 2.28% or 60,398 shares. Hilltop reported 20,448 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Com has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Montrusco Bolton Invests has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Acropolis Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,686 shares. Amg Natl Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,166 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0.27% stake. Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited reported 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cambridge Trust Com holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 69,802 shares. Hallmark Cap Inc stated it has 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,063 shares.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased Carter Inc (NYSE:CRI) stake by 3,259 shares to 97,750 valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dominion Resources Inc Va (NYSE:D) stake by 4,637 shares and now owns 28,177 shares. Sensata Technologies Holdings was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10900 target in Monday, June 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12900 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. Macquarie Research maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $244.87 million. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, and tubes; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other demanding applications It sells its services and products to the gas and oil, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors.