Timkensteel (TMST) Market Value Declined While Bronson Point Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Wpx Energy (WPX) Share Price Rose, Holder Encompass Capital Advisors Has Lowered by $18.79 Million Its Position

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 42.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.95 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58M, down from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.30% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 7.51M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 222,848 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc by 2.17 million shares to 3.88M shares, valued at $40.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 232,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $42.23M for 27.15 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 37,439 shares. Mason Street Ltd Co stated it has 0.06% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 24,109 shares. Allstate reported 207,562 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.21% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 38,631 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 1.20M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Canal Insur owns 31,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 79,900 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 56 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 348,477 shares in its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset has invested 0.97% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 23,621 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 247.62% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -444.44% negative EPS growth.