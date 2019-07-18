TimkenSteel (TMST) EPS Estimated At $-0.31; AUSDRILL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (AUSDF) Shorts Down By 4.71%

AUSDRILL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) had a decrease of 4.71% in short interest. AUSDF’s SI was 2.27 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.71% from 2.38M shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 3777 days are for AUSDRILL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:AUSDF)’s short sellers to cover AUSDF’s short positions. It closed at $0.9105 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report $-0.31 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.52 EPS change or 247.62% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. After having $0.09 EPS previously, TimkenSteel Corporation’s analysts see -444.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 319,672 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M

Ausdrill Limited operates as an integrated mining and energy services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $926.10 million. It operates through Drilling Services Australia, Equipment Services and Supplies, Contract Mining Services Africa, and All Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is involved in the reverse circulation, diamond drilling, rotary air blast, and air core drilling; geochemical and precious metals analysis; production and monitoring of bores, as well as depressurization and dewatering, and surface hole drilling; and procurement and supply of exploration equipment, parts, and consumables.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $317.84 million. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, and tubes; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other demanding applications It sells its services and products to the gas and oil, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors.

