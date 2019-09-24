TimkenSteel (TMST) Analysts See $-0.42 EPS; Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) SI Decreased By 0.23%

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had a decrease of 0.23% in short interest. UEC’s SI was 20.32 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.23% from 20.37M shares previously. With 1.13M avg volume, 18 days are for Uranium Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s short sellers to cover UEC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.0009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9823. About 320,948 shares traded. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) has declined 38.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold Uranium Energy Corp. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 48.39 million shares or 1.92% more from 47.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup owns 459,562 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 513,507 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Stifel Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 134,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 11.77 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Intll Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Northern Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 75,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 110,390 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Oklahoma-based Prescott Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Hightower Advisors reported 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 18,454 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 194,902 shares.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. The company has market cap of $178.05 million. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005.

