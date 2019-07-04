TimkenSteel (TMST) Analysts See $-0.31 EPS; Aaon (AAON)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Aaon Inc (AAON) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 64 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 53 reduced and sold their stock positions in Aaon Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 37.11 million shares, down from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Aaon Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 46 Increased: 46 New Position: 18.

Analysts expect TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report $-0.31 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.52 EPS change or 247.62% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. After having $0.09 EPS previously, TimkenSteel Corporation’s analysts see -444.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 136,270 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN

Analysts await AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 40.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.22 per share. AAON’s profit will be $16.28 million for 39.73 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by AAON, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 19% Return On Equity, Is AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Longview Economic Development Corporation Approves a Performance Contract with AAON, Inc. – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AAON Opens Second Parts & Supply Store in Tulsa – GlobeNewswire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Air Conditioner & Heating Industry Outlook Grim – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) At US$45.39? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The Company’s products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. It has a 52.36 P/E ratio. The firm markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries.

The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 82,790 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (AAON) has risen 58.10% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c; 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c

Capital Advisors Inc Ok holds 16.17% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. for 3.28 million shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc owns 1.59 million shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 1.23% invested in the company for 4.24 million shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc., a Georgia-based fund reported 43,635 shares.