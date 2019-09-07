TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) and Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) compete against each other in the Steel & Iron sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TimkenSteel Corporation 9 0.17 N/A -0.57 0.00 Ternium S.A. 24 0.32 N/A 7.06 2.99

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TimkenSteel Corporation and Ternium S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TimkenSteel Corporation 0.00% -4.6% -2.1% Ternium S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

TimkenSteel Corporation’s current beta is 2.36 and it happens to be 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ternium S.A. is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

TimkenSteel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Ternium S.A.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1 Quick Ratio. TimkenSteel Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ternium S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TimkenSteel Corporation and Ternium S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 20% respectively. Insiders held 1.8% of TimkenSteel Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Ternium S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TimkenSteel Corporation -2.1% -13.81% -29.96% -44.04% -51.49% -20.02% Ternium S.A. -6.71% -6.13% -11.77% -29.78% -41.82% -22.03%

For the past year TimkenSteel Corporation has stronger performance than Ternium S.A.

Summary

Ternium S.A. beats TimkenSteel Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, and tubes; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The companyÂ’s products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other demanding applications It sells its products and services to the oil and gas, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Ternium S.A. manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products. The Mining segment sells iron ore concentrates and pellets. The company serves various companies and small businesses operating in construction, automotive, home appliances, capital goods, container, food, and energy industries. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.Ã r.l.