TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Steel & Iron and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TimkenSteel Corporation 10 0.20 N/A -0.57 0.00 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 24 0.30 N/A 3.38 6.66

Table 1 highlights TimkenSteel Corporation and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TimkenSteel Corporation 0.00% -4.6% -2.1% Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 11.5%

Risk & Volatility

TimkenSteel Corporation has a beta of 2.17 and its 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 1.27 beta which makes it 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TimkenSteel Corporation. Its rival Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 1.3 respectively. TimkenSteel Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for TimkenSteel Corporation and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TimkenSteel Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

TimkenSteel Corporation’s average target price is $13.5, while its potential upside is 90.14%. On the other hand, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s potential upside is 0.52% and its average target price is $25. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, TimkenSteel Corporation is looking more favorable than Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.2% of TimkenSteel Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 93% of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of TimkenSteel Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TimkenSteel Corporation -3.62% -15.56% -27.11% -22.43% -48.29% 3.66% Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. -3.47% -9.49% -7.41% -16.76% -26.23% 4.41%

For the past year TimkenSteel Corporation was less bullish than Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. beats TimkenSteel Corporation.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, and tubes; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The companyÂ’s products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other demanding applications It sells its products and services to the oil and gas, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting. This segment offers ferrous scrap metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, high temperature alloys, and joint products. It sells ferrous and nonferrous recycled metal products to steel mills, foundries, and smelters. This segment also procures salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through its 52 self-service auto parts stores in the United States and Western Canada, as well as sells auto bodies and parts containing ferrous and nonferrous materials, such as engines, transmissions, and alternators to wholesalers. The SMB segment produces various finished steel products using recycled metal and other raw materials. It offers semi-finished goods, which include billets; and finished goods consisting of rebar, coiled rebar, wire rods, merchant bars, and other specialty products. This segment serves steel service centers, construction industry subcontractors, steel fabricators, wire drawers, and farm and wood products suppliers. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.