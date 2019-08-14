TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) is a company in the Steel & Iron industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of TimkenSteel Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.72% of all Steel & Iron’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand TimkenSteel Corporation has 1.8% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 19.58% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has TimkenSteel Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TimkenSteel Corporation 0.00% -4.60% -2.10% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares TimkenSteel Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TimkenSteel Corporation N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for TimkenSteel Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TimkenSteel Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.25 2.33

With average price target of $13.5, TimkenSteel Corporation has a potential upside of 146.80%. The peers have a potential upside of 54.90%. With higher possible upside potential for TimkenSteel Corporation’s competitors, equities research analysts think TimkenSteel Corporation is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TimkenSteel Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TimkenSteel Corporation -2.1% -13.81% -29.96% -44.04% -51.49% -20.02% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year TimkenSteel Corporation has -20.02% weaker performance while TimkenSteel Corporation’s competitors have 25.23% stronger performance.

Liquidity

TimkenSteel Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, TimkenSteel Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. TimkenSteel Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TimkenSteel Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.36 shows that TimkenSteel Corporation is 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TimkenSteel Corporation’s peers are 50.58% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Dividends

TimkenSteel Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TimkenSteel Corporation’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors TimkenSteel Corporation.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, and tubes; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The companyÂ’s products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other demanding applications It sells its products and services to the oil and gas, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.