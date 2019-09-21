TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) and Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) and Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM). The two are both Steel & Iron companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TimkenSteel Corporation 8 0.20 N/A -0.57 0.00 Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 9 0.00 N/A 0.95 9.30

In table 1 we can see TimkenSteel Corporation and Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TimkenSteel Corporation and Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TimkenSteel Corporation 0.00% -4.6% -2.1% Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 7.1% 5.1%

Risk & Volatility

TimkenSteel Corporation is 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.36. Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TimkenSteel Corporation are 2.7 and 0.9. Competitively, Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. has 3 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TimkenSteel Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TimkenSteel Corporation and Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 0.2% respectively. TimkenSteel Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 84.1% of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TimkenSteel Corporation -2.1% -13.81% -29.96% -44.04% -51.49% -20.02% Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 6.24% 9% -4.06% -12.28% -2.03% -8.26%

For the past year Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. has weaker performance than TimkenSteel Corporation

Summary

Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. beats TimkenSteel Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, and tubes; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The companyÂ’s products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other demanding applications It sells its products and services to the oil and gas, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.