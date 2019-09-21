TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) and Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) and Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Steel & Iron industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TimkenSteel Corporation 8 0.20 N/A -0.57 0.00 Gerdau S.A. 4 0.00 N/A 0.36 9.89

Table 1 demonstrates TimkenSteel Corporation and Gerdau S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TimkenSteel Corporation 0.00% -4.6% -2.1% Gerdau S.A. 0.00% 8.9% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

TimkenSteel Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.36 beta. Competitively, Gerdau S.A. is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

TimkenSteel Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.7 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gerdau S.A. are 1.9 and 0.9 respectively. TimkenSteel Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gerdau S.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TimkenSteel Corporation and Gerdau S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 27.5%. About 1.8% of TimkenSteel Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 32.7% of Gerdau S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TimkenSteel Corporation -2.1% -13.81% -29.96% -44.04% -51.49% -20.02% Gerdau S.A. -2.47% -8.25% 1.71% -18.16% -20.5% -5.32%

For the past year Gerdau S.A. has weaker performance than TimkenSteel Corporation

Summary

Gerdau S.A. beats on 5 of the 8 factors TimkenSteel Corporation.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, and tubes; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The companyÂ’s products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other demanding applications It sells its products and services to the oil and gas, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Gerdau S.A. provides steel-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. It offers semi-finished products, such as billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, including rebars, merchant bars, and profiles that are used by the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products consisting of barbed and barbless fence wire, galvanized wire, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore. It also produces special steel products for use in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and others markets. In addition, it provides Flat Products, such as hot rolled coils and heavy plates; and resells flat steel products. The company sells its products through independent distributors, direct sales from the mills, and its retail network. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Gerdau S.A. is a subsidiary of Metalurgica Gerdau S.A.