TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) and Friedman Industries Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) and Friedman Industries Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TimkenSteel Corporation 6 1.60 38.79M -0.57 0.00 Friedman Industries Incorporated 6 0.00 6.40M 0.73 8.49

Table 1 demonstrates TimkenSteel Corporation and Friedman Industries Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TimkenSteel Corporation and Friedman Industries Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TimkenSteel Corporation 629,707,792.21% -4.6% -2.1% Friedman Industries Incorporated 102,893,890.68% 7% 5.6%

Volatility & Risk

TimkenSteel Corporation has a 2.36 beta, while its volatility is 136.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Friedman Industries Incorporated’s 0.55 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TimkenSteel Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Friedman Industries Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Friedman Industries Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TimkenSteel Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TimkenSteel Corporation and Friedman Industries Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 41.5% respectively. TimkenSteel Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.95% of Friedman Industries Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TimkenSteel Corporation -2.1% -13.81% -29.96% -44.04% -51.49% -20.02% Friedman Industries Incorporated -1.9% -8.85% -15.92% -17.6% -36.35% -12.34%

For the past year TimkenSteel Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Friedman Industries Incorporated.

Summary

Friedman Industries Incorporated beats on 7 of the 11 factors TimkenSteel Corporation.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, and tubes; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The companyÂ’s products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other demanding applications It sells its products and services to the oil and gas, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company purchases hot-rolled steel coils; processes the coils into flat, finished sheet, and plate; and sells these products on a wholesale basis. It also manufactures, purchases, processes, and markets tubular products, including line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural and other miscellaneous applications. The company offers its coil products and processing services primarily to steel distributors and customers fabricating steel products, such as storage tanks and containers, steel buildings, construction equipment, transportation equipment, and other similar products; and tubular products principally to steel and pipe distributors through its own sales force. Friedman Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is based in Longview, Texas.