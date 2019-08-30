Timken Steel (TMST) Shares Declined While Beddow Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $975,700; As Synaptics (SYNA) Share Price Declined, Oberweis Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $768,300

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) by 74.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 6,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 26,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 131,109 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 91C; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Timken Steel Corp (TMST) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 97,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 278,025 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 375,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Timken Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 92,080 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 111,490 shares to 162,390 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 196,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc owns 6,900 shares. Capital Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 46,700 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Fernwood Inv Management Lc stated it has 6,700 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 6,061 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corporation reported 81,843 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.09% stake. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Comm Inc has 0.01% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 122,476 shares. Goelzer Invest Incorporated, a Indiana-based fund reported 61,792 shares. James Inv Rech owns 16,040 shares. 10,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Clearbridge Invests Lc accumulated 573 shares. Moreover, Ghp Investment Advisors has 0.29% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Hgk Asset Management Inc has 7,752 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.