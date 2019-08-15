Timken Company (TKR) Share Price Declined While Beddow Capital Management Cut Position by $786,900; Whitebox Advisors Upped United Technologies (UTX) Position by $8.36 Million; Stock Value Declined

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Timken Company (TKR) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The hedge fund held 124,549 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, down from 142,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Timken Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 738,405 shares traded or 10.63% up from the average. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 19/03/2018 – Timken: Improved Outlook Driven by Higher Demand Across Industrial, Off-Highway and Heavy Truck Sectors; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Timken; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO – IMPROVED 2018 OUTLOOK DRIVEN BY HIGHER DEMAND ACROSS INDUSTRIAL, OFF-HIGHWAY AND HEAVY TRUCK SECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Timken Increases Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Timken Increases Outlook for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Timken Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Timken Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TKR); 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES FROM OPS 3.45 BLN RUPEES VS 2.76 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 65,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 407,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.49 million, up from 341,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $124.3. About 3.30M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TKR shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 280 shares. Moneta Group Inc Incorporated Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Moreover, Hightower Lc has 0% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Da Davidson & invested in 5,419 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Mngmt Incorporated reported 150,733 shares stake. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.63% or 530,279 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% or 96,960 shares. Comerica Financial Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 60,170 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 42,146 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 121,999 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Parkside State Bank And Tru holds 508 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0.07% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Raymond James & Assocs reported 0.01% stake.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 234,051 shares to 119,097 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) by 2.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.26% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 3,928 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company has 105,916 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Holowesko Limited owns 613,000 shares for 6.12% of their portfolio. Scotia Inc stated it has 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability owns 1.68 million shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 116 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.12% or 3,575 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 516,603 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.26% or 63,242 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Ltd holds 2,524 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Girard Prtnrs holds 0.32% or 13,252 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cornercap Invest Counsel invested 0.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Saratoga Research And Investment Management reported 6.39% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).