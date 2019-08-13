Timken Co (TKR) to pay $0.28 on Sep 4, 2019; Surmodics (SRDX) SI Decreased By 4.85%

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) is expected to pay $0.28 on Sep 4, 2019. (NYSE:TKR) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Timken Co’s current price of $41.30 translates into 0.68% yield. Timken Co’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 610,467 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 01/05/2018 – Timken 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS DIV TO 28C/SHR, WAS 27C, EST. 28C; 08/05/2018 – Timken Raises Quarter Dividend to 28c Vs. 27c; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.90 TO $4.00, EST. $3.59; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 EPS of $3.05-$3.1; 19/03/2018 – Timken Raises FY View To EPS $3.35-EPS $3.45; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.00; 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES FROM OPS 3.45 BLN RUPEES VS 2.76 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) had a decrease of 4.85% in short interest. SRDX’s SI was 629,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.85% from 661,700 shares previously. With 123,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX)’s short sellers to cover SRDX’s short positions. The SI to Surmodics Inc’s float is 4.85%. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 38,231 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS CFO LAFRENCE TO RESIGN; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 17/04/2018 – Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC – TIMOTHY ARENS, VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT AND STRATEGY, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets From Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Pdt Solutions Portfolio; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics Announces Leadership Change And Appointment Of Interim CFO; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS: LEADERSHIP CHANGE, APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Surmodics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRDX)

Among 2 analysts covering Timken (NYSE:TKR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Timken had 3 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of TKR in report on Tuesday, July 16 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold The Timken Company shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancorporation invested in 0% or 57 shares. Hilltop Holdg stated it has 0.09% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 46,301 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 199,963 shares. James Inv Inc reported 15,685 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 10,702 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Bolt Limited Partnership stated it has 154,317 shares. Clark Mgmt Group has invested 0.06% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 10,129 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 102,122 shares. Charter Com holds 0.19% or 37,262 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Creative Planning holds 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) or 6,578 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Incorporated accumulated 7,793 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Group invested in 302,119 shares.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.14 billion. It operates through two divisions, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. It has a 10.14 P/E ratio. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

