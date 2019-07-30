Timken Co (TKR) Shareholder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Cut Position by $18.68 Million as Shares Rose; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder East Coast Asset Management Lowered Holding by $1.68 Million

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $75.4. About 1.43M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 434,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 338,550 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, down from 773,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.29. About 237,210 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has risen 1.21% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 EPS of $3.05-$3.1; 08/05/2018 – Timken Raises Quarter Dividend to 28c Vs. 27c; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.32, REV VIEW $3.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.00; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.50 TO $3.60; 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1 RUPEE PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.90 TO $4.00, EST. $3.59

Analysts await The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 30.63% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TKR’s profit will be $111.28 million for 8.33 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Timken Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.58M for 26.93 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

