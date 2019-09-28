Timken Co (TKR) Share Value Declined While Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Boosted by $3.02 Million Its Position; Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) Holder Syntal Capital Partners Cut Its Position by $300,432

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 38.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 59,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The hedge fund held 213,545 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.96 million, up from 154,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 531,067 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS of $3.20-$3.3; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS DIV TO 28C/SHR, WAS 27C, EST. 28C; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.80-EPS $3.90; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO – 4 PERCENT INCREASE TO COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, RAISING IT TO 28 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 EPS of $3.05-$3.1; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.00; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.90 TO $4.00, EST. $3.59; 19/03/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.60; 20/04/2018 – DJ Timken Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TKR); 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.50 TO $3.60

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 43.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 12,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 16,183 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $394,000, down from 28,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 1.62 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold TKR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 56.45 million shares or 0.55% less from 56.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Cap Llc has 51,392 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Bowen Hanes And Inc accumulated 33,600 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability reported 17,219 shares. Invesco Limited owns 1.34 million shares. Alps Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 8,810 shares. 78,015 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 475,580 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 75,531 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 0.07% or 55,853 shares in its portfolio. 32,665 are owned by Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.13% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.69% or 478,388 shares in its portfolio.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal Inc by 89,222 shares to 257,687 shares, valued at $24.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 669,636 shares, and cut its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $190,216 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Co holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 3.40 million shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 173,803 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 317,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Fincl Architects invested in 0.02% or 3,500 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 88,733 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 0.12% or 45,792 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Limited Partnership invested in 27,291 shares. Aull And Monroe Investment accumulated 0.15% or 11,500 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc holds 526,392 shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.18% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Segantii Mngmt Ltd holds 75,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Parametric Assoc Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Energ Income Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $507.22 million activity. 8.18M Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) shares with value of $188.94 million were sold by EMG Investment – LLC.