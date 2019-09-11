Timken Co (TKR) Holder Clark Capital Management Group Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.96 Million as Shares Declined; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Continues to Hold Position in National Health Investors (NHI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NHI) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 10,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 766,805 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.23M, up from 756,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in National Health Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $82.2. About 36,535 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – RESHAPE BALLOON GRANTED REGISTRATION BY NATIONAL HEALTH REGULATION AUTHORITY IN KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN; 08/05/2018 – NHI SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $5.45 TO $5.51, EST. $5.50; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 14/03/2018 – Leonardo: Contract Is for NHI Consortium; 14/03/2018 – U.K. Air Pollution a National Health Emergency, Report Finds; 14/03/2018 – LEONARDO SPA LDOF.Ml – THE OVERALL PROGRAMME IS VALUED AT MORE THAN EUR 3 BILLION TO THE NHI CONSORTIUM; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Rev $72.7M; 12/05/2018 – NHI-‘Byfuglien spectrum’ propels Jets to Game One win; 03/05/2018 – Chambers USA Recognizes 37 Waller Attorneys; Cites National Healthcare Status; 21/03/2018 – INDIA CABINET APPROVES CONTINUATION OF NATIONAL HEALTH MISSION

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 45,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The institutional investor held 58,284 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 103,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 84,485 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Timken India LTD.(DM) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Timken; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS DIV TO 28C/SHR, WAS 27C, EST. 28C; 19/03/2018 – Timken: Improved Outlook Driven by Higher Demand Across Industrial, Off-Highway and Heavy Truck Sectors; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.35 TO $3.45; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS DIV; 19/03/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.60; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.80-EPS $3.90; 24/04/2018 – Timken Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 15.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.06 per share. TKR’s profit will be $92.76M for 9.10 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Timken Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $190,216 activity.

