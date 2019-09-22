Timessquare Capital Management Upped Its Proto Labs (PRLB) Holding; Infusystem Holdings (INFU) Sentiment Is 1

Infusystem Holdings Inc (INFU) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.14, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 7 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 7 reduced and sold their equity positions in Infusystem Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 8.53 million shares, up from 8.25 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Infusystem Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) stake by 173.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Timessquare Capital Management Llc acquired 225,980 shares as Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)’s stock declined 4.50%. The Timessquare Capital Management Llc holds 356,380 shares with $41.35 million value, up from 130,400 last quarter. Proto Labs Inc now has $2.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $105.13. About 125,951 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 parent results; 10/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Protolabs plans Brooklyn Park expansion; 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast; 10/03/2018 ESM’S REGLING SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH PROTO THEMA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proto Labs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRLB); 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN; 13/03/2018 – Proto Labs Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Adds Billing & Payment Veteran Joe Proto to Its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Protolabs Expands Manufacturing Capacity with New Building, Added Machines; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 4.96% of its portfolio in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. for 2.13 million shares. Awm Investment Company Inc. owns 1.86 million shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 0.79% invested in the company for 494,670 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.26% in the stock. Weber Alan W, a New York-based fund reported 58,400 shares.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related services and products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $106.83 million. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, hospital outpatient, and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold PRLB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 23.86 million shares or 2.27% more from 23.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Lc holds 0.24% or 13,385 shares. Advisory Network Limited accumulated 133 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 4.03M shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Co Na has 0% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 2,752 shares. Everence holds 0.09% or 4,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 9,845 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv owns 7,873 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 194,452 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). 593 were accumulated by Tompkins Financial Corp. Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.01% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Vanguard Gp invested 0.01% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Blair William & Il holds 124,500 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.01% or 176,901 shares in its portfolio.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) stake by 125,341 shares to 1.17M valued at $103.71M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cactus Inc Cl A stake by 10,800 shares and now owns 1.07M shares. Petiq Inc was reduced too.