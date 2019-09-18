Timessquare Capital Management Trimmed Littelfuse (LFUS) Holding By $15.00 Million; 2 Analysts Bullish Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL)

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) stake by 25.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 85,215 shares as Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS)’s stock declined 10.56%. The Timessquare Capital Management Llc holds 250,345 shares with $44.29 million value, down from 335,560 last quarter. Littelfuse Inc. now has $4.38B valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $178. About 204,569 shares traded or 5.93% up from the average. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 10/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.39, EST. $1.81; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Since June 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $35,838 activity. $10,930 worth of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares were bought by MAJOR JOHN E. $11,792 worth of stock was bought by GRILLO ANTHONY on Monday, June 10.

Among 2 analysts covering Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Littelfuse has $190 highest and $17100 lowest target. $180.50’s average target is 1.40% above currents $178 stock price. Littelfuse had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $190 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold LFUS shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 23.52 million shares or 2.51% more from 22.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 43,200 were reported by Ashford Capital Management. 758,066 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 3,818 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Moreover, Granite Inv Ptnrs Lc has 0.06% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Vaughan Nelson Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 262,650 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. 2,250 are held by Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.06% or 14,918 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 289,937 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 1,554 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,835 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Westwood Hldg Group Inc Inc has 0.24% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 125,689 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd owns 0% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 5,001 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.07% or 51,178 shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 37,400 shares to 376,000 valued at $70.63 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ihs Markit Ltd. stake by 450,300 shares and now owns 1.41 million shares. Asgn Incorporated was raised too.

Analysts await Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, down 37.35% or $0.93 from last year’s $2.49 per share. LFUS’s profit will be $38.36M for 28.53 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by Littelfuse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.32% negative EPS growth.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. The company has market cap of $203.42 million. The Company’s product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery.

