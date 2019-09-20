Timessquare Capital Management Stake in Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Trimmed by $8.37 Million as Market Value Rose; Guild Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $409,640; Stock Price Rose

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 3,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 11,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.73. About 24.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 110,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.14M, down from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Q2 Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $79.65. About 159,745 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Analysts await Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Q2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold QTWO shares while 39 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 46.91 million shares or 12.07% more from 41.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 2.95 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Fmr Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com invested in 1.11 million shares or 0.86% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16,606 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Group has invested 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 9,225 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 5,275 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 116,690 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 949,182 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 6,110 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated invested 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 61,696 shares. Hbk Invs Lp, Texas-based fund reported 25,400 shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $13.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic Nv by 530,700 shares to 762,000 shares, valued at $56.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd. by 450,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in National Vision Holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97 million and $67.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 496 shares to 844 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.