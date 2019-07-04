Timessquare Capital Management Stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX) Raised by $4.21 Million as Share Value Rose; As Mam Software Group (MAMS) Market Value Rose, Holder Polar Securities Trimmed Its Holding

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 77,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.22 million, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.7. About 415,842 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 43.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 231,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, down from 532,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.14M market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 3,612 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 13.78% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp. by 147,020 shares to 854,620 shares, valued at $68.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 42,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601,850 shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $756,865 for 45.96 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harmonic Inc (Prn) by 1.00 million shares to 8.50 million shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gigcapital Inc by 874,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (Call) (NYSE:BCE).