Timessquare Capital Management Raised Position in Netflix (NFLX); Meta Finl Group (CASH) Shareholder Cranbrook Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 1,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 17,740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.52 million, up from 16,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $272.79. About 9.99M shares traded or 21.47% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M; 22/03/2018 – Paste Magazine: Netflix Takes a Stab at Old-School Horror with the Spooky, Ghostly Requiem; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 29/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Netflix board news withdrawn; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc sold 177,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.13M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 210,029 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 12/03/2018 – Meta Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 12/03/2018 – MetaBank® Announces 10-Year Renewal of Relationship with Money Network; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meta Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASH); 24/04/2018 – Meta Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crossvault Capital Management Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 10,578 shares. Griffin Asset Management holds 0.02% or 400 shares. The Nebraska-based Bridges has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Com reported 16,289 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 0.52% or 10,791 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management owns 0.22% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,440 shares. 600 were accumulated by Argi Inv Ltd Liability Com. Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 3,153 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Private Wealth Advsr Inc reported 10,542 shares stake. Logan Capital Management owns 87,965 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Korea Inv stated it has 0.62% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hartford Mgmt Incorporated reported 666 shares stake. Fagan Associate accumulated 1,635 shares. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 6,934 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gp reported 0.06% stake.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $13.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 132,100 shares to 535,600 shares, valued at $48.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) by 83,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc. Cla (NYSE:DATA).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 367,380 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd has 0.01% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). 86,368 were reported by Wells Fargo Communication Mn. Second Curve Ltd Liability Corp owns 11.4% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 591,809 shares. State Street stated it has 897,324 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth invested 10.99% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 183,468 shares. Pacific Ridge Ptnrs Limited holds 62,120 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 28,523 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 3,149 shares. First Trust Advisors LP reported 126,842 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Stifel Fin Corporation has invested 0.03% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 9,389 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associate owns 0.05% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 1,880 shares. Panagora Asset owns 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 1,748 shares.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.82 million for 16.55 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $438.45 million and $347.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 12,995 shares to 55,676 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 5,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

