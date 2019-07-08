Timessquare Capital Management Raised Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Position by $27.77 Million as Stock Price Declined; Shareholder Smith Salley & Associates Has Increased Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stake

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 11,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,555 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, up from 47,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.92. About 591,762 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 233,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.62M, up from 862,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $146.28. About 1.38M shares traded or 22.37% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Met With FDA in Feb to Obtain Guidance on Regulatory Pathway for Golodirsen; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 23/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. | golodirsen | N/A | 05/22/2018 | Treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – IF ALL DEVELOPMENT-RELATED MILESTONE PAYMENTS ARE MET, CO TO MAKE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $45 MLN OVER AN ABOUT TWO-YEAR EVALUATION PERIOD; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 55c

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 46,251 shares to 39,343 shares, valued at $11.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 81,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,823 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Williams R Sanders sold $152,586 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 1,038 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 36 shares. Midas Management Corp invested in 1% or 15,300 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,374 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.06% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 1,250 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Oakworth Cap has invested 0.08% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Sivik Global Limited Liability reported 25,000 shares stake. Northwest Counselors Ltd Llc accumulated 1.04% or 17,640 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Llc, New York-based fund reported 425,537 shares. Auxier Asset accumulated 1,445 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Madison Invest Holding owns 306,904 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 56,865 shares. 9,915 are owned by Bbva Compass Bancshares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 14,554 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 6,350 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 206,490 shares. Senator Invest Group Ltd Partnership holds 1% or 373,500 shares. Pinnacle Limited holds 195,407 shares. Trellus Communication Ltd Liability Company holds 2,500 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares, a Switzerland-based fund reported 122,100 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Bokf Na holds 21,721 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Earnest Prtnrs Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 86,986 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 21,741 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 3 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 12,496 shares. Moreover, Timessquare Capital Ltd Liability has 1.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).