Timessquare Capital Management Raised Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Position by $4.19 Million; American Capital Management Has Decreased Icon Plc (ICLR) Stake by $355,776; Market Value Declined

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 2,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 822,689 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.36M, down from 825,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $150.12. About 136,450 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 131,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.23 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 917,625 shares traded or 16.55% up from the average. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,593 were accumulated by Raymond James Na. Amer Int accumulated 193,158 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 0.01% or 175,635 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 19,800 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In holds 0.02% or 13,765 shares. Anchor Ltd reported 33,209 shares. Dupont Capital Corp owns 6,975 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 354,664 shares. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 0.13% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Stephens Inc Ar owns 21,683 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 256,116 shares. Natl Investment Wi has invested 0.65% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Moreover, Boston Partners has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Mackenzie Fincl owns 1.90 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 13,900 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6,255 shares to 85,855 shares, valued at $13.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,280 shares, and cut its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3,830 shares to 104,895 shares, valued at $20.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 10,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN).