Timessquare Capital Management Raised Chegg (CHGG) Position; As Manulife Finl (Put) (MFC) Share Price Declined, Holder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Lowered Holding

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (Put) (MFC) by 48.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 935,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.92 million, down from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 655,962 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CEO ROY GORI SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Manulife Financial Corp’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 06/03/2018 Manulife Fincl Corp Announces Results of Conversion Privilege of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shrs Series 11; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST MANU.Sl – TO BUY PROPERTY IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND ATLANTA FOR US$387.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ Rtg To Manulife Singapore; Outlook Stable

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.55 million, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 903,081 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nlight Inc by 99,850 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $41.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petiq Inc by 139,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 46,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity reported 27,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 198,211 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 11.89M shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 13,004 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Firsthand Cap Mgmt reported 4.12% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Bb&T Limited Co has 34,023 shares. Ashford Mgmt Incorporated reported 4.11% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). New York-based Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Secor Advisors Lp reported 21,846 shares stake. Parkside Fincl Financial Bank has 106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hbk Investments LP accumulated 50,840 shares. Millennium Tvp Mngmt Ltd stated it has 778,116 shares. De Burlo Gru Inc Inc invested in 123,900 shares or 0.95% of the stock.

