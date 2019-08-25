Timessquare Capital Management Position In Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Was Raised; Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Decreased Southern Co (SO) Position as Valuation Rose

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 11,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,480 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81M, up from 148,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52 million shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 4.93 million shares traded or 10.88% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 69,500 shares to 103,200 shares, valued at $46.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elastic Nv by 112,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,300 shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 11,109 shares. Old Point Tru Financial Svcs N A reported 65,911 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie owns 971,023 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Trust has invested 1.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.3% or 3,502 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt LP holds 1.79% or 1.13 million shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 202,442 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 4,979 shares. Indiana Trust & Inv Mngmt holds 15,779 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Northeast Invest Mgmt holds 2.5% or 252,170 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Capital Inc holds 1.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.15M shares. Novare Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 156,130 shares. 255,574 were reported by Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Co. Highstreet Asset Incorporated accumulated 229,795 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 2.88 million shares or 19.8% of its portfolio.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 556,308 were reported by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.43% or 19,042 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Llc reported 0.11% stake. Salem Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0.13% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Rodgers Brothers invested 0.27% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 18,400 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation holds 23,578 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank owns 275,204 shares. The Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Destination Wealth Management owns 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1,057 shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 0.28% or 7,843 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 12,712 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Dubuque Natl Bank & reported 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Td Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 525,282 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.