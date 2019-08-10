Timessquare Capital Management Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Has Increased as Share Value Rose; As Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Share Price Rose, Nikko Asset Management Americas Increased Position

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 207,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 591,283 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.02M, up from 383,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $92.88. About 1.57M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 11,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,480 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81 million, up from 148,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 108,615 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $91.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 141,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44M shares, and cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp..

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 1,881 shares to 18,539 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 35,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,491 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS).