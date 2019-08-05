Timessquare Capital Management Position in J2 Global (JCOM) Trimmed by $20.88 Million as Share Price Rose; As Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Reit (HASI) Stock Value Rose, Agf Investments America Boosted Position by $533,525

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit (HASI) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 21,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 155,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 133,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $26.87. About 511,016 shares traded or 47.58% up from the average. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 242,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.89 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $81.17. About 720,544 shares traded or 89.79% up from the average. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM); 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold HASI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Inv Mngmt Lc owns 46,447 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corporation reported 140,606 shares. Regions Financial, Alabama-based fund reported 10,361 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 219,522 shares. New Jersey-based Caxton Associate Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Scotia invested in 0.01% or 20,659 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 562,655 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation accumulated 0.27% or 2.18 million shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Com holds 27,559 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh reported 11,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Smithfield, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,778 shares. Athena Advsrs Lc accumulated 65,989 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Nbw Ltd Liability Company accumulated 187,136 shares.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co. Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 20,678 shares to 119,029 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,943 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited holds 152,192 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 33,108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 384,560 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 19,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 70,698 shares. Pembroke Mgmt Limited reported 28,389 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Burney Com owns 21,995 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited reported 46,973 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communications has 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 146 shares stake. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 18,343 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd has 18,365 shares. 9,500 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 289,993 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company reported 8,256 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) by 33,700 shares to 472,700 shares, valued at $95.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Focus Financial Partners by 369,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Renal Associates.