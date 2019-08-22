Timessquare Capital Management Maintains Stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB); As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Advisory Services Network Increased Its Holding by $1.01 Million

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 63.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 19,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 49,331 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 30,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.35M shares traded or 9.62% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 71.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 266,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 638,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.89M, up from 372,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $194.45. About 367,629 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Serv Incorporated reported 0.6% stake. Private Capital Advisors holds 0.14% or 8,450 shares in its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Llc invested in 89,074 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Perkins Capital Management reported 15,950 shares stake. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 136,941 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Private Co Na holds 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 16,220 shares. North Amer has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 2.39% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has 94,919 shares. Paradigm Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.24% or 60,860 shares in its portfolio. Magellan Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,770 shares. Hodges Mgmt reported 14,056 shares stake. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.33% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bailard has 41,815 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FSTA) by 102,220 shares to 67,380 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 3,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,856 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 203,405 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 43,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,020 shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc Cla.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 244,268 shares. Paloma Prtnrs invested in 0.01% or 2,048 shares. 89 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs Inc. Peddock Cap Advisors invested in 0.08% or 654 shares. Millennium Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Cambridge Trust has invested 0.99% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Huntington Bancshares has 14,315 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 97 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% or 2,800 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 15,200 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 7,773 shares. M&T Comml Bank reported 3,127 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Renaissance Lc stated it has 105,451 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Management Services stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $199,007 activity.