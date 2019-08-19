Timessquare Capital Management Lowered Position in Health Insurance Innovati (HIIQ) by $3.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Stock Declined While Intrepid Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.77 Million Its Holding

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Health Insurance Innovati (HIIQ) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 132,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.16 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Health Insurance Innovati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 515,974 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 35,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 106,169 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 141,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 2.94M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 20/03/2018 – 32GV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – 45XX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – 76WU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 06/03/2018 – 71NR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – 63LH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – 43GA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/03/2018 – 11KN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/05/2018 – BNY Mellon to Speak at the 2018 Deutsche Bank Annual Global Financial Services Conference on May 30; 16/04/2018 – 10SQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Company, California-based fund reported 13,028 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,413 shares. Personal Capital Advsr reported 130,112 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring State Bank has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Rnc Management Ltd Com reported 9,535 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 0.3% or 44,600 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 4,815 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance invested in 0.21% or 33,941 shares. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 227,144 shares. Columbia Asset Management accumulated 3,200 shares. Principal Group Incorporated holds 0.06% or 1.24 million shares. Shelton accumulated 690 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Proshare Advisors Limited Company holds 0.07% or 221,109 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers invested in 0.01% or 715 shares.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.66M for 10.58 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) by 27,319 shares to 44,949 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New C by 1,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Skechers U S A Inc Cl A (NYSE:SKX).

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willdan Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 113,945 shares to 721,710 shares, valued at $26.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Incorporat by 336,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 903,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Com stated it has 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Neuberger Berman Gp Incorporated Llc holds 0% or 59,180 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 26,496 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 256,193 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0% stake. Wasatch Inc invested in 288,943 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Monarch Asset Ltd Llc owns 0.05% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 11,185 shares. Rudman Errol M owns 104,608 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Credit Suisse Ag reported 9,457 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). The New York-based Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0.03% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 81 shares. 60,500 were accumulated by Trellus Management Limited Company. Ajo LP has invested 0.01% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. $239,254 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares were bought by GABOS PAUL G. FICHTHORN JOHN had bought 93,742 shares worth $2.75M.