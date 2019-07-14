Timessquare Capital Management Lowered Its Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Stake; At&t Has 1.22 Sentiment

At&t Corp (T) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 787 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 647 cut down and sold stock positions in At&t Corp. The funds in our database now own: 3.52 billion shares, down from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding At&t Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 70 to 65 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 77 Reduced: 570 Increased: 669 New Position: 118.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) stake by 11.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timessquare Capital Management Llc analyzed 179,500 shares as Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)'s stock rose 16.98%. The Timessquare Capital Management Llc holds 1.41 million shares with $125.96 million value, down from 1.59M last quarter. Paylocity Holding Corp now has $5.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $103.58. About 198,897 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.49% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.06% the S&P500.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.35 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Qv Investors Inc. holds 17.71% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. for 3.96 million shares. Mediatel Partners owns 935,304 shares or 11.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc has 7.66% invested in the company for 1.79 million shares. The Missouri-based Community Bank Of Raymore has invested 6.8% in the stock. Hillswick Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 288,783 shares.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and digital entertainment services. The company has market cap of $245.58 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. It has a 12.68 P/E ratio. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless, fixed strategic, legacy voice and data, wireless equipment, and other services to business, governmental, and wholesale customers, as well as individual subscribers.

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $3.71 million for 369.93 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.54% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paylocity Holding had 6 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 7, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11500 target in Friday, May 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, February 7.