Timessquare Capital Management Lowered Grubhub (GRUB) Holding; Last Week Lear (LEA) Coverage

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased Grubhub Inc (GRUB) stake by 6.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 51,700 shares as Grubhub Inc (GRUB)’s stock declined 5.29%. The Timessquare Capital Management Llc holds 769,050 shares with $53.43M value, down from 820,750 last quarter. Grubhub Inc now has $5.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $59.5. About 932,954 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C

Among 9 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $13500 lowest target. $153.89’s average target is 42.39% above currents $108.08 stock price. Lear had 20 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18 to “Neutral”. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Monday, June 24. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 12. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15800 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. See Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $165.0000 New Target: $143.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $144.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $188.0000 New Target: $144.0000 Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $172.0000 New Target: $158.0000 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $155.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Longbow Rating: Buy New Target: $190 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold Lear Corporation shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability Co accumulated 45,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bailard holds 23,837 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 24 shares. Raymond James Services, a Florida-based fund reported 20,607 shares. 354,143 were reported by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 91,194 shares. Susquehanna Int Llp holds 0% or 61,182 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Limited reported 11,425 shares. Bluecrest Capital reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Texas-based Maverick Cap Limited has invested 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 71,197 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 225,256 shares. Seizert Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Adage Ptnrs Gp Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 350,000 shares.

The stock increased 1.95% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $108.08. About 182,430 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, makes, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, electrical distribution systems, and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.60 billion. It operates in two divisions, Seating and E-Systems. It has a 7.8 P/E ratio. The Seating segment provides seat systems and related components, including leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lear Corporation(LEA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lear Appoints Aerospace Industry Veteran Carl Esposito as President of E-Systems – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “RBC Downgrades Lear, Says Margin Pressure To Continue Into 2020 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lear Falls After Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowered Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased Transunion stake by 331,180 shares to 2.81 million valued at $187.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cactus Inc Cl A stake by 292,890 shares and now owns 1.08M shares. Instructure Inc was raised too.