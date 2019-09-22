Timessquare Capital Management Lowered By $2.36 Million Its Viad Corp. (VVI) Position; Huttig Building Products (HBP) Shorts Down By 0.1%

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) had a decrease of 0.1% in short interest. HBP’s SI was 584,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.1% from 584,800 shares previously. With 20,500 avg volume, 29 days are for Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP)’s short sellers to cover HBP’s short positions. The SI to Huttig Building Products Inc’s float is 2.86%. The stock decreased 7.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 40,636 shares traded or 58.93% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP)

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased Viad Corp. (VVI) stake by 5.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 35,700 shares as Viad Corp. (VVI)’s stock rose 12.81%. The Timessquare Capital Management Llc holds 604,750 shares with $40.06M value, down from 640,450 last quarter. Viad Corp. now has $1.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 80,959 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased Elastic Nv stake by 530,700 shares to 762,000 valued at $56.89M in 2019Q2. It also upped Focus Financial Partners stake by 669,645 shares and now owns 1.93M shares. Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold VVI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 9.85% more from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 710,809 shares stake. Vanguard Gru has 1.31M shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Public Sector Pension Board invested in 44,783 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 251,613 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 27,913 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 99,337 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Invests reported 25,853 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership owns 21,491 shares. Shell Asset Co stated it has 20,267 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Third Avenue Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 83,778 shares. Citigroup stated it has 15,374 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, down 1.16% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.52M for 9.86 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.06% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $69,019 activity. The insider TANNER DELBERT H bought 21,238 shares worth $59,381.

Huttig Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company has market cap of $58.66 million. It offers various millwork products, such as exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and pre-finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain Doors, HB&G, Simpson Door, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brand names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides general building products, including connectors and fasteners, roofing, siding, insulation, flashing, housewrap, decking, railings, drywall, kitchen cabinets, and other miscellaneous building products under the Huttig-Grip, Louisiana Pacific, Simpson Strong-Tie, Timbertech, AZEK, BP Roofing, Grace, Fiberon, RDI, Owens Corning, Alpha Protech, and Maibec brand names; and wood products comprise engineered wood products, which consists of floor systems, wood panels, and lumber, as well as value-added services, such as floor system take-offs, cut-to-length packages and just-in-time, and cross-dock delivery.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold Huttig Building Products, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 0.49% more from 11.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teton Advsr stated it has 711,223 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru holds 630,025 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). 320,106 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Ltd Company. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company reported 71,351 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com owns 374 shares. Northern invested in 0% or 41,209 shares. Weber Alan W has 2.36M shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Perritt Cap Mgmt Inc reported 530,727 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 40,446 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 5,500 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset L P has invested 0.04% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). 20,192 were reported by Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation. Menta Capital Lc stated it has 40,236 shares.