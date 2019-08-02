Timessquare Capital Management Llc Decreased Circor International Inc. (CIR) Stake By $21.73 Million; Capital International Investors Has Increased By $20.53 Million Its Celanese (CE) Stake

Capital International Investors increased Celanese Corp (CE) stake by 3.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Investors acquired 209,498 shares as Celanese Corp (CE)’s stock rose 5.99%. The Capital International Investors holds 5.84 million shares with $576.17 million value, up from 5.63 million last quarter. Celanese Corp now has $13.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.51% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $108.23. About 954,432 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Adjusted EPS to Increase to About $11 by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Raises Dividend to 54c Vs. 46c; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased Circor International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) stake by 49.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Timessquare Capital Management Llc analyzed 482,895 shares as Circor International Inc. (NYSE:CIR)'s stock rose 12.63%. The Timessquare Capital Management Llc holds 483,675 shares with $22.25 million value, down from 966,570 last quarter. Circor International Inc. now has $774.64M valuation. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $38.93. About 296,399 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500.

date 2019-08-02

Among 8 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celanese had 20 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $12500 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 9. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral”. Cowen & Co downgraded the shares of CE in report on Wednesday, February 6 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd has 0.64% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Green Square Capital Lc holds 0.21% or 3,340 shares. Korea Investment Corporation invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 3,619 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 13,163 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0% or 2,209 shares. Moreover, James Invest Rech Inc has 1.36% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Strategic Global Advisors Limited Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Lpl Fincl Lc accumulated 14,517 shares. Burney has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). The New York-based Pinebridge LP has invested 0.12% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4,603 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 1.57M shares. Moreover, Parametric Assocs Lc has 0.03% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CIR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.69% more from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.47% stake. Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 171,943 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.83% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) for 67,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 3,848 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 17,921 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Teton reported 266,986 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Geode Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 213,103 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 15,660 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De invested 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Bogle Investment Mngmt Lp De has 0.03% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Amer Group Inc invested in 12,708 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 13,383 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR).

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, makes, and markets engineered products and sub-systems for gas and oil, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $774.64 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy and Advanced Flow Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter valves.