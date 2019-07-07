Timessquare Capital Management Lifted Stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $1.33 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Rose While David R Rahn & Associates Has Lifted Stake

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 11,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,480 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81 million, up from 148,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 14,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,555 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 42,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 2.1% or 1.01M shares. Hall Kathryn A holds 5,861 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Ma invested in 133,484 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp invested 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prio Wealth Partnership owns 229,701 shares. Texas Capital National Bank Tx has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The France-based Comgest Glob Invsts Sas has invested 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 143,132 were reported by Greatmark Investment Prtn. Burney stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 196,645 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 3.08% stake. Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) has invested 3.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 8.11M shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. Hills Fincl Bank Company accumulated 74,488 shares. Egerton (Uk) Llp holds 8.19% or 9.83 million shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc. by 185,585 shares to 2.88M shares, valued at $142.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 42,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601,850 shares, and cut its stake in Exela Technologies Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

