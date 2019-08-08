Timessquare Capital Management Lifted Its Mks Instruments (MKSI) Stake; Franklin Street Advisors Has Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 6.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 10,584 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Franklin Street Advisors Inc holds 146,840 shares with $14.87M value, down from 157,424 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $346.10B valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $109.79. About 4.87 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $117; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Soothes Binky Maker by Reversing North Korea Freeze; 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NOTES LINKED TO JPMORGAN THRESHOLD PRICE $128.73; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CERVED CERV.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.66 EUROS FROM 10.88 EUROS; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 23/05/2018 – MACQUARIE, JPMORGAN TO WORK ON CAPITAL RASING FOR RELIANCE: AFR; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 22/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan developed Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 07/03/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 59.50 ROUBLES FROM 52.50 ROUBLES

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) stake by 5.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timessquare Capital Management Llc acquired 55,815 shares as Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI)’s stock declined 3.87%. The Timessquare Capital Management Llc holds 1.03 million shares with $95.73M value, up from 972,965 last quarter. Mks Instruments Inc. now has $4.12B valuation. The stock increased 3.71% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.1. About 192,676 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90

Among 2 analysts covering MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MKS Instruments had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Mngmt Lc has invested 0.07% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Davenport And Ltd Liability Company owns 5,025 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 84,484 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 504,446 shares. Vanguard Group holds 4.99 million shares. First Personal has invested 0.01% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). 114,000 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com holds 5,578 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 637,667 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 21,579 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 1.42M shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 70,552 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 11,100 shares. James Inv Rech Incorporated owns 2,928 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Bancorporation holds 0.62% or 32,782 shares in its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement reported 20,099 shares. Rhenman Prtn Asset Management has 2,747 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Graybill Bartz Assoc Limited accumulated 22,508 shares. 83,487 are owned by Bancshares Of The West. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Com has 1.84% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.05 million shares. Locust Wood Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 501,847 shares stake. Moreover, Carlson Management has 0.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 23.17M shares. Deprince Race Zollo owns 275,104 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Focused Invsts Ltd Liability Com reported 969,600 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smead Cap Mngmt holds 4.4% or 855,785 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr Incorporated has 1.07M shares.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.66 billion for 11.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.