Timessquare Capital Management Lifted By $576,000 Its Agilent Technologies (A) Holding; Last Week Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Analysts

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased Agilent Technologies Inc (A) stake by 0.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timessquare Capital Management Llc acquired 7,200 shares as Agilent Technologies Inc (A)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Timessquare Capital Management Llc holds 1.01M shares with $81.00M value, up from 1.00 million last quarter. Agilent Technologies Inc now has $21.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 2.36 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES

Among 2 analysts covering Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ballard Power Systems has $4.5 highest and $3 lowest target. $3.75’s average target is -16.67% below currents $4.5 stock price. Ballard Power Systems had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Friday, March 8. See Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) latest ratings:

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Reuters.com published: “Exchange fee fight moves from NYSE floor to data center rooftop – Reuters” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Agilent Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agilent completes BioTek buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource holds 0.06% or 1.39 million shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 584,720 shares. Cantillon Cap Management Limited Co holds 3.54M shares. Garde Cap accumulated 0.18% or 13,277 shares. American Century reported 4.93M shares. Wesbanco Bankshares Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2,710 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership owns 21,437 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). The California-based Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cypress Group Inc has invested 0.15% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 367,455 are owned by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 789,298 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 5,029 are held by Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corp.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) stake by 111,200 shares to 2.12 million valued at $289.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) stake by 90,216 shares and now owns 398,365 shares. Blueprint Medicines Corp. was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 283,321 shares traded. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) has risen 37.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDP News: 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ballard Power Systems Inc. Investors; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 30/04/2018 – BALLARD & HYSTER-YALE SIGN SUPPLY PACT; 08/05/2018 – Ballard to Participate at Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Ballard Bridge Lane Northbound Closures on Tuesday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 10; 02/04/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Modules Used in Successful Yanmar Boat Test to Support Development of Safety Guidelines in Japan; 01/05/2018 – Ballard Power Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 24/04/2018 – David Ballard Joins Docupace Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS ORDER TO POWER VAN HOOL BUSES IN GERMANY; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Ballard Technology’s webFB® Selected by Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA for Fleet Data Acquisition

More notable recent Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ballard Power Systems to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4th, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Top-Ranked Stocks Under $20 to Buy Heading into September – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Tech Stocks Under $10 to Buy for August – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.