Timessquare Capital Management Increases Stake in Matador Resources Company (MTDR); Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Increased Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding by $343,288

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Matador Resources Company (MTDR) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 50,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.58M, up from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 1.78M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 2,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,380 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 5,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $201.04. About 36.39 million shares traded or 113.06% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAID TO SPEAK IN 24 HOURS; 15/05/2018 – MPs round on Facebook in leak investigation; 02/04/2018 – ESTY MAKES STATEMENT ON FACEBOOK; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 07/03/2018 – Some advertising agencies are recommending against buying certain types of Facebook ads; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 19/03/2018 – Not a comment on the stock but is this the first time people realize that $FB invades your privacy? Why is no one talking about them listening in on your phone calls?; 19/03/2018 – Stamos has been a vocal advocate for investigating and disclosing Russian activity on Facebook and for increasing corporate responsibility in the tech world; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg: ‘There will always be a version of Facebook that is free’; 06/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Facebook data center to have formal announcement Wednesday

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $273,060 activity. Hairford Matthew V bought $33,560 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $83,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by Robinson Bradley M. STEWART KENNETH L. also bought $88,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Friday, May 24.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 97,478 shares to 584,130 shares, valued at $77.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 173,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,797 shares, and cut its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timpani Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.46% stake. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 37,000 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 15,778 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 698,057 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 13,818 shares. Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Connors Investor Services Inc invested 0.17% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Foundry Prns Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Moreover, Starr Inc has 0.08% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 59,848 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% or 244 shares in its portfolio. The Colorado-based Shine Invest Advisory Service has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Mcf Ltd Liability owns 72,750 shares. 3,815 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

