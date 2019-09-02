Timessquare Capital Management Increases Holding in Cogent Communications Gro (CCOI); Renaissance Technologies Has Boosted Its Stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) as Market Valuation Declined

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cogent Communications Gro (CCOI) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 187,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 701,570 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.06M, up from 513,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Gro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 162,190 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (KOF) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 80,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.80 million, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $59. About 106,786 shares traded or 77.95% up from the average. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA FEMSA S.A.B. DE C.V. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 23/03/2018 – Crime forces Coke Femsa to end operations in Mexican town; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.41B, EST. MXN2.74B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COCA-COLA FEMSA OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN5.87B; 23/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS GUERRERO OPS SHUT DOWN ON INSECURITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CCOI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Medical Holdings C (NYSE:SEM) by 130,100 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $25.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 11,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,350 shares, and cut its stake in Evo Payments Inc Class A.

