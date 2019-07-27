Timessquare Capital Management Increased Its Healthequity (HQY) Holding; As Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Stock Price Declined, Birchview Capital LP Raised Its Holding

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 62,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.42M, up from 240,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.54. About 381,898 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY)

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) by 93.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 682,042 shares traded or 0.62% up from the average. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has risen 23.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Prices 2.3M Shr Offering at $64/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – 2018 WORLDWIDE OCALIVA NET SALES CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $170 MLN AND $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $36M; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering and Concurrent $92 Million Private Placement of Commo; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Intercept Pharma; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROPOSED $120M OFFERING & CON; 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 42,550 shares to 601,850 shares, valued at $81.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 179,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “IRS Notice, Newly Introduced Medicare Legislation Work to Expand Benefits of Health Savings Accounts for Millions of Americans – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HealthEquity Is Positioned For Attractive Returns – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMN or HQY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has HealthEquity (HQY) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Intercept Pharmaceuticals Investors Strap In for a Wild Ride – Motley Fool” on February 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Intercept to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intercept Pharma Q4 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy in July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intercept Pharma readies $400M capital raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.