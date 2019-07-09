Timessquare Capital Management Holds Position in Matador Resources Company (MTDR); Costar Group (CSGP) Stock Value Rose While Columbus Circle Investors Has Cut Position

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 15,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,744 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.93 million, down from 102,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $559.89. About 349,133 shares traded or 42.51% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Matador Resources Company (MTDR) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 50,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.58 million, up from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 1.03M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Finance invested in 244 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 1.65M shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group invested in 0% or 152,138 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny stated it has 9,899 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Co owns 381,196 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc owns 0.05% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 1.11 million shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Foundry Ltd Llc holds 67,701 shares. 139,170 are owned by Tygh Capital Incorporated. Swiss Bancshares owns 190,802 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mgmt Pro has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corp reported 4.16 million shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 143,954 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $273,060 activity. On Wednesday, June 5 Adams Craig N bought $16,000 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 1,000 shares. On Friday, June 7 Robinson Bradley M bought $83,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 5,000 shares. STEWART KENNETH L. bought $88,800 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1,920 shares to 36,605 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 172,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc by 186,627 shares to 233,754 shares, valued at $13.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 19,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 10,223 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Macquarie Group Ltd holds 11,767 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp holds 22,067 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank has 4,352 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 125 shares. Maryland-based Fort LP has invested 0.52% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Pnc Financial Gp Inc Inc holds 20,188 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 150 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Fjarde Ap invested in 13,666 shares or 0.08% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Marsico Mgmt Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 17,335 shares. Lord Abbett & Communication Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.11% or 70,317 shares.

